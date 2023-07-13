New science-based pet foods for a healthier animals

Pet Living Expert, Kristen Levine, joined Inside South Florida to share new products to help pets suffering with sensitive skin and stomachs.

“Hill's Pet Nutrition has just introduced two new protein sources to some of their most popular pet foods. Hill’s has taken their most popular formulas and offering it with those new protein sources,” says Levine. “I love it because it optimizes our pets’ digestive and skin health, which are two of the most common reasons pets end up visiting the vet.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hill's Pet Nutrition and PetSmart.