Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

New science-based pet foods for a healthier animals

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 18:30:17-04

Pet Living Expert, Kristen Levine, joined Inside South Florida to share new products to help pets suffering with sensitive skin and stomachs.

“Hill's Pet Nutrition has just introduced two new protein sources to some of their most popular pet foods. Hill’s has taken their most popular formulas and offering it with those new protein sources,” says Levine. “I love it because it optimizes our pets’ digestive and skin health, which are two of the most common reasons pets end up visiting the vet.”

For more information, visit Petsmart.com and HillsPet.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hill's Pet Nutrition and PetSmart.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com