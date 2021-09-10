New scrubs collection is made by a nurse, for nurses.

Scrubs and Beyond is a national retailer known for its fashion-forward scrubs and it opened its newest store in Pembroke Pines. Miriam spoke to influencer and board-certified acute care nurse practitioner, Katie Duke, who recently launched her own line of scrubs with the company.

Scrubs and Beyond is inspired by the healthcare workers they make clothing for. With Florida having some of the top health care facilities in the nation and being a cornerstone for medical students, the company decided South Florida was the perfect location for a new store. Katie was at the grand opening and is the first nurse to launch a collection with the brand.

"There's never been a scrub designed by nurses for nurses, and I know that sounds kind of crazy, we wear them every single day, so it was something kind of pioneering in the field," she says.

The Katie Duke collection offers comfortable scrubs for people of all sizes. You can shop the collection in person or online at https://www.scrubsandbeyond.com/

