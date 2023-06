“AEW: Collision” Headliners, Powerhouse Hobbs and Thunder Rosa, joined Inside South Florida to share why viewers will enjoy the show.

“The name speaks for itself,” says Hobbs. “It is going to be on a whole different new level.”

“Everything that we bring into the ring, including the pain and the stories that we elaborate and perform is real, and what you feel at home is real,” says Rosa.

“AEW: Collision” airs on Saturdays on TNT.

