Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

New series, “The Lazarus Project,” streaming on TNT

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:30:17-04

Star of The Lazarus Project, Paapa Essiedu, joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can anticipate from the drama.

“The character of George lives a very normal life. He finds himself in a position where he is invited to join this multinational organization that is charged with turning back time to avoid world ending events,” says Essiedu. “He then finds himself in a position where something personal happens in his life, and he's forced to put himself in a position of does he follow what his personal agenda is or does he do what's best for the greater good.”

“The Lazarus Project” airs on Sundays at 9PM on TNT.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by TNT.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com