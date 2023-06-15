New series, “The Lazarus Project,” streaming on TNT

Star of The Lazarus Project, Paapa Essiedu, joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can anticipate from the drama.

“The character of George lives a very normal life. He finds himself in a position where he is invited to join this multinational organization that is charged with turning back time to avoid world ending events,” says Essiedu. “He then finds himself in a position where something personal happens in his life, and he's forced to put himself in a position of does he follow what his personal agenda is or does he do what's best for the greater good.”

“The Lazarus Project” airs on Sundays at 9PM on TNT.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by TNT.