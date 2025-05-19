New Skin Cancer Treatment Offers Non-Invasive Hope for Millions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Premiere Orlando. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Each year, more than 6 million Americans are treated for basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas which are common forms of skin cancer that, while often survivable, come with a growing financial and emotional toll. With treatment costs now exceeding $15 billion annually, early detection and new treatment options are more important than ever.

Joining Inside South Florida to discuss a promising advancement in this field was Dr. Raza Bokhari, CEO of Medicus Pharma, which is leading the charge on a new, non-invasive approach to treating skin cancer.

“Basal cell carcinoma is the most common cancer in the U.S., with nearly 5 million new cases diagnosed annually,” Dr. Bokhari explained. “There are 7 million patients currently in the queue seeking treatment.”

Traditionally, skin cancer treatment has involved surgical removal of lesions, especially on sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, and shoulders. But those procedures can be costly, painful, and leave lasting cosmetic effects.

That’s why Dr. Bokhari and his team at Medicus Pharma are developing a new treatment using microneedle technology, a small, fingertip-sized patch that delivers chemotherapy directly to the cancer site. The treatment is based on patented microneedle arrays developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University and University of Pittsburgh.

“We’ve already completed a successful safety study in 2021,” said Dr. Bokhari. “We are currently conducting a 90-patient Phase II study across multiple sites in the United States. Our recent interim analysis is trending positively, with over 60% of patients showing clinical clearance.”

The delivery system uses the cancer-fighting drug doxorubicin, administered transdermally (meaning through the skin) without surgery, without scarring, and with minimal side effects. The potential? A first-in-class, best-in-class alternative to surgical treatment.

“Being in a position to bring to market a non-invasive, relatively painless, cost-effective, and aesthetically pleasing treatment is a game changer,” Dr. Bokhari noted. “This is very likely to reshape the treatment modalities for this most common cancer.”

The trials are currently expanding into Europe and the Middle East. For more information about the treatment and ongoing clinical trials, visitmedicuspharma.com.