New Spring beauty must-haves

Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila, joined Inside South Florida with essentials to help you revamp your beauty routine this season.

“Charlotte Magic Body Cream has a hydrating, smoothing and firing effect,” says De Avila. "It is a body moisturizer that radiant glow from head to toe."

If you are looking for one product that can remove the layers of cream that you apply to your face, considering True Botanicals' Ginger Tumeric Cleansing Balm may be a great option for you.

“It is a viral best-selling luxurious cleansing balm that really removes your makeup, sunscreen and dirt effectively,” says De Avila.

The Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum may help you reduce the signs of aging.

“It's an advanced 3D alternative to injectable fillers that immediately fill the lines and plumps and repairs in just two weeks,” says De Avila. Find this item at Sephora.com

A look can be incomplete without well-groomed eyebrows. Fortunately, Refy Beauty may help you create your best brows yet.

“It is a water-based formula designed to evenly coat and define the brow hairs, and it is long lasting,” says De Avila. Find this product at RefyBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.