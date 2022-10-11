New survey reveals how Americans think and act about everyday wealth

National Retirement Security Week is October 16th – 22nd. Award-Winning Journalist and TV Host, Soledad O’Brien, and Financial Expert and Author, Jean Chatzky, joined Inside South Florida to share more about their podcast, Everyday Wealth, and financial tips to help you with your retirement goals.

“Financial success is around making sure that your goals and your dreams and your hopes, line up and intersect with money. On the show, we talked to people who are trying to figure it out,” says O’Brien. “I think that's kind of the one of the biggest takeaways from this survey is that it's complicated, and sometimes you need somebody to help you.”

The new survey has indicated that inflation is affecting our financial decisions.

“We're certainly stressed about market volatility and the potential of a recession. We're finding that about 80% of people are telling us they are having to make financial sacrifices because things are costing more,” says Chatzky. “75% said they're dialing back on the amount of money that they're putting into their retirement accounts. You may want to look at the other levers that you are able to pull from, and you may need help to figure out what those levers are.”

For more information, visit EverydayWealth.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Edelman Financial Engines.