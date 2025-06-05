New Survey Reveals Most Americans Only Feel Healthy 19 Days a Month: Here’s What You Can Do About It

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Doctor’s Best. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A recent wellness survey commissioned by Doctor’s Best reveals a surprising health reality: the average American only feels fully healthy for 19 days each month. With over 51% of respondents reporting chronic or recurring health issues lasting six months or more, the findings shed light on a growing health concern especially when it comes to gut health.

Inside South Florida spoke with Dr. Tania Elliott, a leading immunologist, to break down the results and explain how our gut plays a much bigger role in our overall well-being than many realize.

According to Dr. Elliott, the gut isn’t just about digestion. “People don’t realize that 80% of our immune cells are in our gut. They also don’t realize that 90% of our serotonin (the feel-good hormone that gets depleted when we’re depressed) is produced in the gut,” she explained. “The gut should really be seen as a central hub in our body, one that impacts all of our other organs. Everything is connected.”

She describes the gut as a central hub that impacts everything from immune response to mental health, making it critical to support the delicate balance of bacteria that live there.

Dr. Elliott also addressed the buzzword “leaky gut,” which refers to a breakdown in the intestinal lining. “A leaky gut occurs when the cells lining the gut become unhealthy and start to break down. This allows bacteria, toxins, and food byproducts to leak into the bloodstream. When that happens, the immune system responds by saying, “What are all these unwanted things floating around in my bloodstream that should’ve been excreted?” This triggers the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, leading to widespread inflammation in the body. As a result, we see increases in autoimmune diseases, allergies, and infections,” she said.

Dr. Elliott shared her top strategies for better gut health:



Avoid ultra-processed foods – “If you can’t pronounce it, don’t eat it.” Choose whole and organic foods – These are easier for your gut to process. Support your gut microbiome with:

Prebiotics: Fuel for good bacteria (found in fiber-rich foods) Probiotics: Live good bacteria (especially helpful after antibiotics) Postbiotics: Byproducts like butyrate, which support healthy colon cells

Dr. Elliott recommends a supplement from Doctor’s Best called Butyrate with CoreBiome, which delivers a highly absorbable form of this essential postbiotic to help repair and protect the gut lining.