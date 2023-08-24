Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

New survival show, “Fight to Survive,” on WSFL TV

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 18:30:04-04

The Show’s Host, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, joined Inside South Florida to share why this survival show is nothing that you have ever witnessed.

“There are 17 competitors who come from all over. They have to fight for resources, such as water, food, shelter and firewood. Whoever is the first to get it, they own it, but they don't own it forever. At any given time, they can be challenged for it. If you call somebody out, you're stepping into the arena. There's a combination of jui-jitsu, a little bit of wrestling, and a little bit of grappling. The last person standing wins $250,000.”

“Fight to Survive” airs Thursdays at 8pm on WSFL-TV.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com