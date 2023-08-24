New survival show, “Fight to Survive,” on WSFL TV

The Show’s Host, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, joined Inside South Florida to share why this survival show is nothing that you have ever witnessed.

“There are 17 competitors who come from all over. They have to fight for resources, such as water, food, shelter and firewood. Whoever is the first to get it, they own it, but they don't own it forever. At any given time, they can be challenged for it. If you call somebody out, you're stepping into the arena. There's a combination of jui-jitsu, a little bit of wrestling, and a little bit of grappling. The last person standing wins $250,000.”

“Fight to Survive” airs Thursdays at 8pm on WSFL-TV.