New sushi restaurant in Las Olas combines traditional techniques with fresh ingredients

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 14:39:06-04

Nestled in heart of Las Olas, Sushi Garage has now opened its doors in Fort Lauderdale.

The eatery takes its traditional Japanese culinary philosophy and blends it with the freshest and finest ingredients from South Florida. Florida native and chef of the restaurant, Sunny Oh wants to bring a different sushi experience to the 954.

The Fort Lauderdale location offers a slightly different menu than the Miami Beach eatery and that’s because the menu here is not based on location but by the guest.

Dishes like the fried rice and the good vibes sushi garage offers will make you feel right at home. If you want to see the full menu head on over to SushiGarage.Com

