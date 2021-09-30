New tech to bring home for Fall

Justine Santaniello, Lifestyle and Trend Expert, is here with some new tech favorites for the whole family.

First up, have a new kind of family game night with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Make your own custom race track inside of your home and face off against each other while avoiding in-game and real-life obstacles! Head to Nintendo.com to learn more.

Amp up your streaming with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Streambar Pro. The two-in-one streaming and soundbar will enhance your entire entertainment system while getting you all your favorite shows and movies anytime you'd like.

Keep your home safe with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. You can monitor your front door and make sure it's locked all from your phone. Pair this with the Yale Smart Delivery Box to keep your packages safe and secure while you're away from home.

For more information on these products and more, head to JustHaves.com

