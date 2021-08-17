New tech to help parents and kids transition back to school

There's a lot of uncertainty for kids heading back to school. Some tech updates can help ease their mind about heading back to campus, and make it easier for parents, too.

If your child is going to have a hybrid learning model where they're still spending some time at home, make sure the environment is clean and clutter-free to help them focus. Get some help with cleaning from the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. You can control it from an app on your phone or any voice-assistant product, and get cleaning schedules and improved cleaning patterns as it learns your home, while your students learn at home.

The Cozi Family Organizer is color-coded and the perfect tool to help keep track of the whole family. No more missed practices or double booking doctor's appointments. There's also a grocery list and recipe section to make mealtime easier for everyone. The app is free on the app store.

Save some money on back-to-school shopping with Slickdeals. Whether you're using the app, website, or browser extension, you can save tons of money no matter where you shop. Over 12 million users will help you with reviews, low prices, and great products.

OtterBox has made some products specifically for kids to keep their tech gear safe. With fun colors, grips, and stands, these were made with kids in mind. The mobile charging bundles make sure the fun, or homework, doesn't have to stop just cause you're out.