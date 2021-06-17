New technology helps doctors read mammograms faster, and with greater accuracy

Mammograms and routine cancer screenings decreased by up to 92% during the pandemic. But now, with Americans getting vaccinated and infection rates decreasing around the country, many are playing catch-up on these vital health screenings. Joining us now to discuss the importance of cancer screenings and new technology that can help women get a more accurate mammogram, is Dr. Randy hicks.

Some screening facilities shut down, while others saw a lack of patients due to people not wanting to venture out during COVID. Now there's an influx of patients trying to get in for a checkup, creating a new problem, says Dr. Hicks.

Luckily, new artificial intelligence software has made it easier and faster than ever for screenings to be done, allowing radiologists to meet the demand. ProFound AI uses the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence to help radiologists read mammograms faster. It also increases accuracy, reducing false positives and unnecessary callbacks, which create even more stress for both doctors and patients.

To learn more about ProFound AI, you can click here