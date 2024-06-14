New Technology Helps Seniors Age in Place Safely

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Homewatch CareGivers. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A growing number of seniors are expressing a desire to continue living at home as they age. According to recent statistics, 77% of adults over 50 would prefer to age in place if given the choice. This trend poses challenges for their adult children, who often worry about their parents' safety and socialization. Fortunately, new care technology is emerging to address these concerns, enabling seniors to stay connected with family, friends, and caregivers while providing peace of mind for their loved ones. Todd Houghton, CEO of Homewatch CareGivers, recently shared insights into this technology on Inside South Florida.

Senior care is undergoing significant changes in response to the "silver tsunami," a demographic shift where approximately 10,000 people turn 65 every day. Houghton highlighted that there will be about a billion people over 65 in the next 25 years. With a significant majority of these individuals preferring to age at home, services and technology solutions like those offered by Homewatch CareGivers are becoming increasingly crucial. These solutions help create a safe and secure environment, allowing seniors to live with dignity at home.

Houghton emphasized the importance of respecting seniors' wishes to age in place. He advised adult children to educate themselves about the various resources available to support this choice. Numerous services and technologies can provide the necessary peace of mind by ensuring the safety and security of seniors at home, thereby improving their quality of life in a familiar and comfortable environment.

Loneliness and isolation significantly affect seniors' health, with one in three people over 65 experiencing these issues. Such isolation can lead to severe health problems, including cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease, and is associated with a higher rate of suicide among seniors. Maintaining engagement and social connections is crucial in slowing cognitive decline and enhancing overall well-being.

Homewatch CareGivers has introduced the Homewatch Connect technology to address these challenges. This solution comprises two main components designed to keep seniors connected and safe:



Smart Camera Device: This device operates through the television, facilitating interaction between seniors, their family members, and care providers, including doctors, nurses, and Homewatch CareGivers staff. This engagement helps reduce isolation and keeps seniors mentally active and socially connected. Sensor Devices: Placed throughout the home, these sensors monitor sound, movement, and temperature, providing a proactive tool to identify potential risks such as falls or accidents. Early detection of such risks can prevent hospitalizations and improve outcomes for seniors.

For more information about the comprehensive care solutions offered by Homewatch CareGivers, including their in-home services and Homewatch Connect technology, visit their website at homewatchcaregivers.com. The website features detailed information and a video showcasing the technology in action.