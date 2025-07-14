New Treatment Offers Hope for People Living with Plaque Psoriasis

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Arcutis Biotherapeutics. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nearly 9 million Americans live with plaque psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition that goes beyond physical symptoms, often affecting emotional well-being and quality of life. To help raise awareness and highlight a new treatment option, Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Mona Gohara, a medical dermatologist and Associate Clinical Professor at Yale School of Medicine.

Plaque psoriasis typically presents as red, scaly, or flaky patches on the skin. On darker skin tones, the affected areas may appear grayish, purplish, or brown, making diagnosis and treatment slightly more complex. About half of those with plaque psoriasis also experience symptoms on the scalp, which can pose a unique challenge in treatment due to the difficulty of applying products through hair.

For patients seeking relief, Dr. Gohara shared news of a newly FDA-approved treatment: Zoryve® (roflumilast) 0.3% Foam, developed by Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This steroid-free, water-based foam is approved for use on the body and scalp in adults and adolescents ages 12 and up. It’s designed to be lightweight, non-greasy, and free of common irritants, making it suitable for all hair types and skin tones, even for sensitive areas like the face and scalp.

Unlike traditional steroid-based treatments that come with time and area limitations, Zoryve’s steroid-free formula allows for more flexible use. According to clinical trials, the most common side effects were mild, including headache, diarrhea, nausea, and the common cold.

For those managing plaque psoriasis, this new treatment could significantly improve both comfort and confidence, offering a more convenient and versatile option in daily skincare routines.