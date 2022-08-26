Watch Now
New trends that will keep your pet happy and healthy

Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 26, 2022
Pets are considered a member of the family and keeping them healthy and happy is a priority. Pet Trend Expert, Christine Johnson, and World Pet Association SVP of Events, Mike Karsting, joined Inside South Florida to share pet trends that are revolutionizing the industry.

“The Catit Pixi is an automated line of smart feeders and water fountains. You can pre-program feeding your cat and receive notifications to your phone when you're running low,” says Johnson. “The Dinbeat Uno is a wireless wearable health monitor. It automatically monitors your pet’s vital signs and sends notifications to you and your vet.”

Interactive gaming systems are not only for children and adults. There are available for your pets.

“The Pup Pod is an interactive gaming system. Your dog bats the rocker and then the feeder spits out food,” says Johnson. “You can make feeding your dog an interactive activity that you can play with them on your phone.”

Maintain your pet's health with treats that are delicious and nutritious.

“The Lord Jamison Dog Treats are USDA certified organic,” says Johnson. “They have high-quality plant-based ingredients.”

