New Year, New You: Top Essentials for 2025 Resolutions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Stephanie Roberts TV. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida kicked off the year with lifestyle expert Stephanie Roberts, who shared her top recommendations to help viewers achieve their 2025 resolutions. From better-for-you beverages to innovative gadgets, here’s how to make this year your best yet.

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer

Start your year with smarter beverage choices! Non-alcoholic beer is the fastest-growing segment in the beer industry, and Clausthaler has been leading the way for over 45 years. Brewed exclusively in Germany, Clausthaler’s offerings include the flavorful IPA, packed with cascade hops, and their crisp, fresh Original Golden Lager. These sugar-free, low-calorie beers are perfect for anyone aiming for a healthier start to the year. You can find Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer at local Miami retailers such as Total Wine, Whole Foods, Winn-Dixie, ABC, and Walmart. For more details, visitclausthaler.com.

Igloo Trailmate Coolers

Planning to get outside and stay active in 2025? The Igloo Trailmate 30-Can Cooler Bag is the ultimate companion for outdoor adventures. This soft-sided cooler is weather-resistant, durable, and designed with impressive ice retention to keep your food and drinks chilled. It’s perfect for camping, picnics, game days, or road trips. Available in four colors, the Trailmate collection includes a variety of sizes in both hard and soft coolers to suit your needs. This 30-can model is priced at $99.99 and available online atIglooCoolers.com.

SealVax: More Taste, Less Waste

SealVax makes healthy eating easier with its revolutionary SEASON•SEAL containers and MasonSeal Jars. Using a vacuum cycling device, SealVax allows you to quickly marinate food or pickle vegetables in minutes—perfect for meal prep or busy days. These reusable containers extend food storage by keeping ingredients in a vacuum state, helping to reduce food waste. Whether you’re meal prepping, fast pickling, or marinating on the fly, SealVax is the key to flavorful, eco-friendly meals. Check out the full product line at SealVax.com.

Roberts reminded viewers that setting attainable goals is key to success in the new year. From improving your health to spending more time outdoors and reducing food waste, these tools and tips are sure to inspire your journey. For more lifestyle insights, follow Stephanie Roberts on Instagram at@StephanieRobertsTV.