New York Times Bestselling Author, Terri Libenson, shares the inspiration behind her new book “Remarkably Ruby”

It can be a challenge finding the right book for your kids, which is why New York Times Bestselling Author, Terri Libenson, joined us to talk about her popular new book “Remarkably Ruby.”

“I was actually a cartoonist beforehand. I had a syndicated comic strip that ran for about 14 years, and it was very autobiographical,” says Libenson. “I wrote about a working mom with two kids and her frazzled life, so that's where it began. When I segued into the author thing, I just wanted to see if I could do it.”

Her book uses the same method of autobiographical writing, but instead of writing from her adult point of view, she wrote from a kid's point of view.

“It's about 2 ex-pals, Ruby and Nia, who are kind of polar opposites, but they have a long history of friendship,” says Libenson. “One of them has kind of moved on from their friendship and the other has not, so it kind of plays with those dynamics.”

You can pick up “Remarkably Ruby” anywhere books are sold.

