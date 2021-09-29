Watch
News and documentaries shine at the 42 Emmy Awards

Posted at 5:47 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 17:47:57-04

The 42nd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards are just around the corner, and joining us to talk about this year's celebration is host, the always stellar Carlos Watson.

The Miami native says this year the awards will be split into two nights, one focusing on news and the other on documentaries. Last year he and his team actually won an Emmy, so getting to host this year is extra special.

"So often the most complex stories take a little time to tell," he says. "Documentaries can sometimes allow those important stories to breathe, to have nuances, and tackle really provocative topics."

Some of the nominated documentaries are not only informational but also extremely entertaining. See all the nominees here

