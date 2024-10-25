NFL Star Eddie Jackson Shares Tailgating Tips and Wine Pairings for the Perfect Game Day

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bota Box. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Former NFL player Eddie Jackson, who once called Miami home, joined Inside South Florida to share his expert tips for creating a memorable tailgate experience. His advice? Keep it simple and focus on good food and drinks. To elevate your tailgate, Eddie recommends partnering with Bota Box Wine, known for its portability, resealable packaging, and equivalent of four bottles of wine in each three-liter box. "It's perfect for tailgating," Eddie says, especially since you can easily pack it up and bring it to the next event.

On the menu, Eddie has some creative twists on classic tailgate staples. Instead of braising bratwurst in beer, he uses white wine to enhance the flavor and cut through the richness. For sliders, he incorporates a Miami-inspired jerk ketchup to give them a unique twist. Eddie’s final dish features Asian-style wings, sweet, smoky, and spicy, perfectly paired with Bota Box's RedVolution, a red blend that complements the flavors.

When asked for additional pairing tips, Eddie suggests Bota Box’s Pinot Grigio for a light, crisp option that pairs well with almost anything, or sticking with a bold red like RedVolution for smokier dishes like barbecue or wings.

As for the NFL season, Eddie shared his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins, noting that he's rooting for the team to bounce back, especially with the potential return of Tua after his injury.

For Eddie's delicious tailgate recipes and more information on Bota Box Wine, fans can visit botabox.com/football.