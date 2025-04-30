NFL Star Jaelan Phillips Returns to Frost School of Music to Champion Music Education for Miami Youth

Miami Dolphins linebacker and Frost School of Music alum Jaelan Phillips returned to his alma mater with more than just a visit in mind—he came to uplift the next generation of music makers. Through his Jaelan Phillips Foundation, Phillips is helping fund a specialized branch of the Donna E. Shalala MusicReach program that focuses on music production and engineering.

During his recent visit, Phillips toured the studios and watched local high school students record, play instruments, sing, and mix tracks. “We had singers, guitarists, drummers, and kids working the engineering boards—it was incredible,” he shared. “I'm just excited to see all the work that they put out and I’m very grateful to be here.”

A passionate advocate for music education, Phillips credits music with helping him rediscover himself after a challenging period early in his college career. “When I left UCLA and was retired from football, I needed to find my identity outside of playing sports. I poured all of my creativity and life into music,” he said. “Music for me is very cathartic, and it's something that when I'm feeling some type of way, I can pour myself into it and it keeps me going.”

His foundation’s partnership with Frost and MusicReach makes that same healing and creative power accessible to underserved South Florida youth. The initiative not only provides free music lessons, but also empowers university students to mentor teens in areas like music production and studio engineering—fields that Phillips himself holds close to his heart.

“I think this is one of the first times these students are in the studio,” he noted. “It’s really incredible to see in person and I hope that it's enriching them in many different ways.”

To follow the work of the Jaelan Phillips Foundation, visit jaelanphillipsfoundation.org. To see more from the Frost School of Music and MusicReach, head tofrost.miami.edu.