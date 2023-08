Music Artist, Nia Amber, joined Inside South Florida to share what her new EP, “Phases,” is based on.

“I literally make all my music based on how I feel currently,” says Amber. “The EP is about the phases of the relationship that I went through, including the good, the bad, the ups and downs, and the ugly. I'm really just pouring it all out and giving people my vulnerable side.”

New single, “Meeting” is streaming now.