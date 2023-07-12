Nick Cannon’s new Miami restaurant

Watch Now
Producer, Writer and Actor, Nick Cannon, joined Inside South Florida to share more about his new ‘eat-tertainment’ sports bar, Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out South Beach.

“This is one of those things. We started off where we had a little small spot that was just a walk-in takeout Wild N’ Out spot, and we’ve evolved to one of the biggest restaurants on South Beach,” says Cannon. “This is where you come and catch the vibes at a show and catch everything that we bring. You are going to see the cast members. You are going to see the Wild N’ Out Goddesses.”

