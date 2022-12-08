Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Nickelodeon's “Snow Day” returns as a musical this fall

Posted at 5:56 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 17:56:56-05

“Snow Day,” the movie, is back with a musical twist. Stars of the show, Jerry Trainor, Ky Baldwin and Michaela Russell joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers have to look forward to this go round.

“Shooting in the snow was a real treat. I never spent that much time in freezing snowy weather, and it was awesome,” says Trainor. “Singing and dancing and acting and slipping and sliding in the snow with these incredibly talented people is just everything you could dream for.” says Baldwin.

The character Natalie, played by Russell, is feisty and determined to have things go her way as Russell explains.

“Natalie is a super fiery and feisty girl. When there is something that she puts her mind to she is going to do anything to make that happen. That's what her storyline focuses on,” says Russell. “That's where Jerry Trainor comes in as the Snowplow Man. She's a really fun character, and it adds to the whole storyline of everybody's character.”

“Snow Day” premieres on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on December 16th.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors