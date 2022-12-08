Nickelodeon's “Snow Day” returns as a musical this fall

“Snow Day,” the movie, is back with a musical twist. Stars of the show, Jerry Trainor, Ky Baldwin and Michaela Russell joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers have to look forward to this go round.

“Shooting in the snow was a real treat. I never spent that much time in freezing snowy weather, and it was awesome,” says Trainor. “Singing and dancing and acting and slipping and sliding in the snow with these incredibly talented people is just everything you could dream for.” says Baldwin.

The character Natalie, played by Russell, is feisty and determined to have things go her way as Russell explains.

“Natalie is a super fiery and feisty girl. When there is something that she puts her mind to she is going to do anything to make that happen. That's what her storyline focuses on,” says Russell. “That's where Jerry Trainor comes in as the Snowplow Man. She's a really fun character, and it adds to the whole storyline of everybody's character.”

“Snow Day” premieres on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on December 16th.

