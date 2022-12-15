Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Nike launches new concept store in Aventura, Fl

Posted at 10:03 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 22:03:04-05

Nike is opening its fourth concept store, Rise, in Aventura, Fl. Nike’s VP of North American Communications, Vanessa Garcia-Brito, joined Inside South Florida to share how the store will serve the community.

“Nike Aventura is an example of how Nike is serving consumers,” says Garcia-Brito. “It is one of our most digitally advanced and connected store concepts. It was designed to inspire, connect and bring sports to athletes of all ages and genders.”

Community is the focus of Nike’s vision for the brick and mortar.

“We are deeply invested in our Latino community,” says Garcia-Brito. “You will see the community deeply reflected in Aventura from custom designs by Miami residents and Haitian American artists.”

For more information, visit Nike.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nike.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors