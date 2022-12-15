Nike launches new concept store in Aventura, Fl

Nike is opening its fourth concept store, Rise, in Aventura, Fl. Nike’s VP of North American Communications, Vanessa Garcia-Brito, joined Inside South Florida to share how the store will serve the community.

“Nike Aventura is an example of how Nike is serving consumers,” says Garcia-Brito. “It is one of our most digitally advanced and connected store concepts. It was designed to inspire, connect and bring sports to athletes of all ages and genders.”

Community is the focus of Nike’s vision for the brick and mortar.

“We are deeply invested in our Latino community,” says Garcia-Brito. “You will see the community deeply reflected in Aventura from custom designs by Miami residents and Haitian American artists.”

