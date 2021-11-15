Nike's newest campaign inspires kids to get out and play

Three-time WNBA MVP all-star basketball legend, Lisa Leslie, and vice president of North America Kids Nike, Karie Conner, are here with a new campaign from Nike inspiring kids to play.

Nike is just as serious about playing as they are about sports, says Karie. This collection gives kids the best of both worlds, whiles being inclusive for kids of all shapes and sizes while staying at an affordable price point. The company asked kids what they wanted most, and it was comfort! All the shoes in this line have some added extra comfort so kids feel their best while they play.

You can find the new collection on Nike.com and the Nike App!

