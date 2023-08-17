Nikkei cuisine experience awaits at Chotto Matte Miami

Chotto Matte Miami’s Head Chef, Jorge Echeverry, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should stop by the restaurant during Miami Spice.

“When we get busy and the music is playing, you enjoy it. It's very trippy sometimes, especially with the lights of the restaurant,” says Echeverry. “We have Nikkei cuisine. We tried to mix these cultures. We have tempura, robata and sushi. We have all kinds of things that these two nationalities have that bind together.”

For more information, visit Chotto-Matte.com/Miami