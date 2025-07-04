Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Nikki Beach Celebrates the Fourth of July with a Retro Beach Club Revival

Nikki Beach Celebrates the Fourth of July with a Retro Beach Club Revival
Posted

If you’re still deciding how to spend your Fourth of July, Nikki Beach Miami is bringing the heat, by turning back the clock. For one day only, the iconic oceanfront venue is reviving Penrod’s Beach Club, the legendary 1980s and '90s hotspot that helped shape Miami Beach’s nightlife scene.

The nostalgic celebration promises all the vibes of the Penrod’s era, including live music featuring throwback hits, beach volleyball, and specialty food and drinks straight from the original Penrod’s menu. Guests can enjoy All-American classics like burgers, fried shrimp, key lime pie, and more, all with a front-row seat to the sand and surf.

Beyond Independence Day, Nikki Beach remains a staple for locals and visitors alike, offering beachside dining, cocktails, and live entertainment in a vibrant, laid-back setting.

Plan your visit: Visit nikkibeach.com or follow @nikkibeachmiami on social media for event updates and daily offerings.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com