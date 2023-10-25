Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Nikki Glaser Joins Inside South Florida to Spill all Things ‘Fboy Island’

Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 11:58:04-04

Comedian and Host of Fboy Island, Nikki Glaser, joined Inside South Florida to give us a glimpse behind Season 3 of the reality dating competition show, now airing on the CW.

“We want to communicate to people that see the name of the show that not only is this a dating show, but it's funny, like we're making fun of ourselves,” says Glaser. “This isn't the Bachelorette, this isn't the Bachelor where we're expecting these people to get engaged and spend their lives together. We know what this is. People might end up together and date for a while. And hopefully, yeah, they end up forever. But these are 20-somethings on a reality show. Are they going to be together forever? Probably not. Does that make it any less compelling to watch these people actually fall in love? No, it's so much fun.”

Watch Fboy Island Mondays and Fridays at 9pm on WSFL Channel 39.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com