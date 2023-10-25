Nikki Glaser Joins Inside South Florida to Spill all Things ‘Fboy Island’

Comedian and Host of Fboy Island, Nikki Glaser, joined Inside South Florida to give us a glimpse behind Season 3 of the reality dating competition show, now airing on the CW.

“We want to communicate to people that see the name of the show that not only is this a dating show, but it's funny, like we're making fun of ourselves,” says Glaser. “This isn't the Bachelorette, this isn't the Bachelor where we're expecting these people to get engaged and spend their lives together. We know what this is. People might end up together and date for a while. And hopefully, yeah, they end up forever. But these are 20-somethings on a reality show. Are they going to be together forever? Probably not. Does that make it any less compelling to watch these people actually fall in love? No, it's so much fun.”

