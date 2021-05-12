Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Nina Parker talks about fashion and her new clothing line

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:29:06-04

She is fierce and always impeccably dressed, and now Nina Parker is making history for the first plus-sized, Black-owned clothing line at Macy's. The TV personality spoke with Jason Carter about what's happening now and what's to come in the future.

Her clothing line will feature 17 pieces, ranging in price from $39 to $129, and will be available at Macy's starting May 14. Parker says she's going to be putting out new lines every season.

"Nothing I'm putting out there is something I wouldn't wear myself," she says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors