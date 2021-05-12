Nina Parker talks about fashion and her new clothing line

She is fierce and always impeccably dressed, and now Nina Parker is making history for the first plus-sized, Black-owned clothing line at Macy's. The TV personality spoke with Jason Carter about what's happening now and what's to come in the future.

Her clothing line will feature 17 pieces, ranging in price from $39 to $129, and will be available at Macy's starting May 14. Parker says she's going to be putting out new lines every season.

"Nothing I'm putting out there is something I wouldn't wear myself," she says.