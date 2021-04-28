Nintendo helps foster family time

Video games aren't just for the kids anymore. Nintendo is helping gather the family for quality time just in time for Mother's Day.

You can start your gaming journey with either the Nintendo Switch, which is portable and also hooks up to your TV, or the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is strictly portable. Either can be tossed in a bag and brought on the road for fun with the whole family while vacationing. They also come in a multitude of colors for that extra bit of fun.

As far as games go, the options are endless. From high-energy racing games to relaxing gardening games, you can work in teams or as opponents to see who comes out on top. You don't even have to be in the same home to enjoy multiplayer games. You can play against each other from anywhere in the world on the Switch consoles.

If your mom loves beauty and fashion, Nintendo has you covered there too. A makeup collaboration with ColourPop for Animal Crossings New Horizons has multiple products donning your favorite characters from the game. Danielle Nicole is also offering handbags inspired by Mario himself. There are multiple styles and designs available.

Whether you're hoping for fun family game nights or an update to mom's wardrobe, Nintendo has something for mother's day.

