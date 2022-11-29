Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Finding a gift that is suitable for the entire family can be tricky. Manager of Influencer Relations at Nintendo of America, David Young, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect gifts for Nintendo enthusiasts.

“The original Nintendo Switch can be played at home and on the go or on TV, handheld or tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch Light is a system that is designed for people who love to play in the handheld mode,” says Young. “The Nintendo Switch OLED features a vibrant OLED screen, improved sound and a wide kickstand.” Find these items at nintendoswitchsports.nintendo.com

Nintendo has new games designed to entertain each member of the family.

“We're really excited about including Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet,” says Young.

The brand has partnered with Lego and Hot Wheels to create new dynamic toys.

“The Lego Mighty Bowser is a great project for parents and kids to build together. The Lego Peach and the Lego Mario Starter Course features fun and little interactive characters that go around a Lego set,” says Young. “The Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Track is modeled after Nintendo characters. It makes all the sounds from the Mario Kart Game. The Mario Kart 24-volt Ride On Racer has three forward gears, a reverse gear and can go up to eight miles an hour.”

Another great gift idea for Nintendo fanatics this season is the Let's Go Yoshi.

“It is an interactive toy that is great for Mario collectors and kids,” says Young. “It makes over 20 Yoshi sounds from his video games.”

For more information, visit Nintendo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nintendo.