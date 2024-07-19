No Jive Productions Brings "A Father's Love" to Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Nial's Journey Productions' (No Jive Productions) founder Nial Martin and Executive Director Alicia Simpson stopped by Inside South Florida to discuss their upcoming stage play, "A Father's Love." The dynamic duo shared insights into their company and the much-anticipated performance set to premiere on July 20 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Nial, the visionary behind No Jive Productions, explained that the company’s name stands for "Nial’s Journey." What started as a small initiative has grown into a platform for showcasing talent and sharing powerful stories through stage plays. Alicia Simpson, who has been with the company for 19 years, transitioned from a volunteer to an actress, producer, and now the Executive Director, highlighting the deep commitment and passion driving the company's success.

"A Father's Love" tells the poignant story of a young man seeking the unconditional love of his father, highlighting themes of love, redemption, and forgiveness. Nial shared that the play is partly inspired by his personal experiences, adding a layer of authenticity and emotional depth to the narrative.

The production boasts a stellar cast, including Dorian Wilson (Professor Ogilvy from "The Parkers"), Terrell Carter (from "Empire" and the upcoming Tyler Perry Netflix series "Beauty in Black"), and Dave Tolliver (from the group Men at Large). South Florida’s own Regina Hodges and Minister Jamie Knight also join the cast, ensuring a powerful and engaging performance.

Performing in South Florida holds special significance for Nial and Alicia. "This is our home," Nial expressed, emphasizing the importance of providing local talent with opportunities to shine on a live stage. The production aims to not only entertain but also to inspire and uplift the community.

Alicia and Nial are particularly excited about the show's musical elements. Terrell Carter’s singing is expected to be a highlight, promising to give audiences chills. The combination of powerful vocals and compelling storytelling makes "A Father’s Love" a must-see event.

"A Father’s Love" will premiere at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on July 20 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available through the Lauderhill Box Office website or by calling 954-777-2055. Follow the production on Instagram at @afatherslovestageplay for the latest updates and news.