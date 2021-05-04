Nominate your favorite teacher for a prize from Norwegian Cruise Lines

Teachers have had an extremely rough year. From figuring out how to give their students the best education from home to making sure their classrooms were prepared for students to come back, the pandemic has thrown their careers for a loop. Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by "Giving Joy" to educators with the chance for free cruises, and some time to relax.

The cruise line is offering teachers a chance at 100 free cruises, and three grand prizes of $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 for their schools. You can nominate a teacher you know by clicking here from now until June 4.

"The last 15 months we have all felt that pain, teachers are no exception, they are truly a profession under pressure," says Christina DaSilva, vice president of communication and events. "They have been working really hard, many from home, trying to juggle their own lives and the lives of their students."

This is the second time the campaign is being launched. It began as a way to celebrate the way teachers change people's lives the same way traveling does.

You can nominate any teachers you've had, past or present. In a couple of words, you can tell people how special your teacher is, and the winner will be voted on.

