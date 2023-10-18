Nonprofit Organization, AIM Miami, Is Taking a Fresh Approach to Teaching Youth

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, AIM Miami educator, Virginia Ansaldi, joined Inside South Florida to share the nonprofit’s mission to elevating educational programming in a more comprehensive approach to achieve student success.

With character development exercises, professional and vocational sessions, and yoga, AIM is committed to helping students accomplish their personal, academic, and professional goals.

“When we think about someone's education, there's so much more involved than whether or not they pass tests or not,” says Ansaldi. “Specifically, too with standardized tests that are created at a state level and handed down to a teacher. I just noticed that there was a lot more going on for students. You know, there were students that were coming not just from difficult households, but great households that still were learning to cope with life. And they don't really have an outlet for that, they don't have that kind of support in school.”

For more information visit AIMmiami.org