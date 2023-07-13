Nonprofit’s innovative food assistance program

Buddy System’s Director of Outreach, Jessica Gutierrez, joined Inside South Florida to share how the food assistance nonprofit organization has transformed the community.

“We started doing grocery runs for our neighbors. The goal is neighbors supporting neighbors,” says Gutierrez. “We have our humble homebound food access program. We have distributions for folks who are trans within the community. We also have programming like our community fridge initiative.”

For more information, visit BuddySystemMIA.com or @BuddySystemMIA