Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Nonprofit’s innovative food assistance program

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 18:30:18-04

Buddy System’s Director of Outreach, Jessica Gutierrez, joined Inside South Florida to share how the food assistance nonprofit organization has transformed the community.

“We started doing grocery runs for our neighbors. The goal is neighbors supporting neighbors,” says Gutierrez. “We have our humble homebound food access program. We have distributions for folks who are trans within the community. We also have programming like our community fridge initiative.”

For more information, visit BuddySystemMIA.com or @BuddySystemMIA

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com