Noom debuts ‘The Noom Mindset’ book this winter

Many New Year’s Resolution Lists are penned with getting in shape. Noom’s Chief of Psychology, Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D., joined Inside South Florida to share how ‘The Noom Mindset’ book can help you accomplish your fitness goals.

“It's a complicated process. There are a lot of personal barriers and personal aspects of a health journey,” says Michaelides. “What we tried to do with this book is put down on paper a lot of the things that we found have helped our newcomers make meaningful changes”

Your psychology can significantly impact your fitness success.

“Many times, it is really starting small and looking at some of those behavior chains,” says Michaelides. “Small changes to a behavior chain can actually lead to bigger changes in overall patterns.”

