Nordstrom Makes Holiday Shopping Easy with Gifts for Everyone

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nordstrom. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nordrtrom’s Associate Fashion Director, Linda Cui Zhang joined Inside South Florida to share the ultimate holiday shopping tips and highlight Nordstrom as your one-stop destination for gifts this season. From stocking stuffers to show-stopping treasures, here’s how you can make your holiday shopping stress-free and enjoyable:

Linda’s Top Shopping Tips:

  1. Plan Ahead: Browse Nordstrom's online gift hub for inspiration and shop by category to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
  2. Stick to a Budget: With a range of options, including a robust selection of gifts under $100, you can give thoughtfully without overspending.
  3. One-Stop Shop: Whether you need beauty items, fashion, or toys, Nordstrom has everything in one place to save you time.

Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List:

For Women:

  • Shine & Sparkle: Party bags like the Kurt Geiger and statement earrings from BaubleBar under $50.
  • Stay Cozy: Soft cashmere sweaters, Ugg slippers, and hostess home gifts in joyful hues.
  • Beauty Favorites: Gift-ready items from Jo Malone or Mac.

For Men:

  • Polished Accessories: Watches, wallets, ties, and loafers.
  • Comfy & Stylish: Sweaters, jackets, Birkenstock clogs, and travel-friendly skincare from brands like Malin + Goetz and Humanrace.

For Kids:

  • Cozy & Cute: Bright-colored puffers, fleece jackets, knit hats, and Ugg boots for kids.
  • Fun & Nostalgia: Toys like Light Bright, lava lamps, and plushies from Jellycat.
  • Family Matching: Pattern sweaters and accessories to match with parents.

Where to Shop:

Discover all these gifts and more atnordstrom.com/holiday or visit your nearest Nordstrom store.

