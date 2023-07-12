Nordstrom’s timeless wardrobe tips

Watch Now
Nordstrom’s Managing Fashion Editor, Kate Bellman, joined Inside South Florida to share fashion tips before making your final clothing purchases.

“Another great tip is buying those investment pieces. So, look for the key items that you're going to wear over and over again,” says Bellman. “I'm talking about a timeless classic trench, a beautifully elevated button up shirt, and a chic tall boot for the fall. These are all pieces that are seasonless. They never go out of style.”

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale starts July 17th..

For more information, visit nordstrom.com/anniversary

