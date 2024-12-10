Northwestern Mutual Foundation Expands Support for Families Affected by Childhood Cancer with Scholarships

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual Foundation. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Childhood cancer is a life-altering diagnosis, not just for young patients but for their entire families. For over a decade, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been dedicated to funding research, supporting families, and creating “golden moments” to brighten their challenging journeys. Now, the foundation is making higher education more accessible through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program, a vital initiative to alleviate financial strain on affected families.

Launched in 2017, the program provides scholarships to childhood cancer survivors and their siblings, recognizing the widespread financial impact cancer has on families. This year, the foundation announced an additional $500,000 in funding to award 50 scholarships of up to $10,000 each to deserving students.

“When a family has a cancer diagnosis, in addition to all of the other stresses it causes, it can also really add a financial strain to families, and Northwestern Mutual is trying to help that,” said Steve Radke, President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Because we also realize this impacts the entire family, siblings of survivors are also eligible for the scholarships to help them on their college journeys.”

According to research, over 60% of families with a childhood cancer diagnosis experience a loss of income as parents often stop working to care for their child. By easing the cost of college, the scholarship program provides relief and ensures that both survivors and their siblings can focus on their futures.

The application process is simple and open until February 3. Applicants can visit the foundation’s website atnmfoundation.com to learn more about eligibility and submit their application.

Beyond funding, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is committed to creating small but meaningful moments for families affected by childhood cancer. These range from bedroom makeovers to day camps and other initiatives that bring joy during difficult times.

The foundation's ultimate goal is to fund research that leads to better treatments and cures, ensuring no child ever receives a cancer diagnosis again. Until that day comes, programs like the scholarship initiative and golden moments remain critical in supporting families through their journeys.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by childhood cancer, don’t miss the chance to apply for this life-changing scholarship. Visitnmfoundation.com for more details.