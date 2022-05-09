Watch
Norwegian Cruise Line gives back to teachers with a chance to win a trip aboard its newest ship, Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving back to educators by rewarding 100 teachers across the U.S. with a trip aboard its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, as part of Norwegian’s Giving Joy contests. Christine Da Silva, Senior Vice President and CEO of Branding and Communications for Norwegian, joined us with more info.

“The connection between travel and education is undeniable. Both recognize different people, places, and experiences, and it broadens horizons,” says Da Silva. “So we thought, let's celebrate these unsung heroes in a way that's really meaningful by giving them a cruise and broadening their horizons a little bit, too.”

This is the third year Norwegian has led the Giving Joy campaign. Students are able to nominate their teachers for this giveaway by visiting nclgivingjoy.com and writing a nomination.

“Once you nominate you go ahead and share out that nomination,” says Da Silva. “The top 100 teachers that get the most votes, they're going to be sailing under Norwegian Prima.”

For more information visit nclgivingjoy.com

