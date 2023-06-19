Norwegian Cruise Lines’ budget-friendly vacay destinations

Cruise Critic’s Editor-in-Chief, Colleen McDaniel, joined Inside South Florida to share a fantastic and cost-effective way to see the world this summer.

“Cruise vacations offer fantastic value for travelers looking to see and experience more during their vacations,” says McDaniel. “Companies like Norwegian Cruise Line offer the freedom and flexibility for travelers to design their dream European vacations with more than 100 distinct voyages in Europe from now until the end of the year.”

For more information, visit NCL.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Norwegian Cruise Line.