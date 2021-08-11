Not everything should be a DIY project. Here's when to call the professionals for home renovations

For many homeowners, the idea of a summer home project is an exciting challenge. We get excited about opening up a toolbox and think we can pull it off —but even the handiest of us need to call in a professional sometimes. HGTV and DIY network host, Matt Blashaw, gives insight on when to put down the hammer and pick up the phone.

One of the top 5 most common home repair issues during the summer season is cooling. Especially in the heat and humidity of South Florida, making sure your AC and sprinklers are working right can save you time, money, and energy in the long run. Make sure faucets and toilets are working properly so everything can come together smoothly.

Blashaw says it's probably best to call in a professional for anything that has to do with plumbing or electrical work. Leaks in a home can cause extensive damage a typical homeowner may not know how to look for or identify. Also, stay off the roof and call in someone to help you.

ProConnect is a service from American Home Shield helping people find pre-vetted professionals who won't do lousy work or overcharge. The service is free to use and can set you up with same-day or next-day appointments.