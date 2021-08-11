Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Not everything should be a DIY project. Here's when to call the professionals for home renovations

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:53:32-04

For many homeowners, the idea of a summer home project is an exciting challenge. We get excited about opening up a toolbox and think we can pull it off —but even the handiest of us need to call in a professional sometimes. HGTV and DIY network host, Matt Blashaw, gives insight on when to put down the hammer and pick up the phone.

One of the top 5 most common home repair issues during the summer season is cooling. Especially in the heat and humidity of South Florida, making sure your AC and sprinklers are working right can save you time, money, and energy in the long run. Make sure faucets and toilets are working properly so everything can come together smoothly.

Blashaw says it's probably best to call in a professional for anything that has to do with plumbing or electrical work. Leaks in a home can cause extensive damage a typical homeowner may not know how to look for or identify. Also, stay off the roof and call in someone to help you.

ProConnect is a service from American Home Shield helping people find pre-vetted professionals who won't do lousy work or overcharge. The service is free to use and can set you up with same-day or next-day appointments.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors