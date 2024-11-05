"Not My Daughter...Find a Cure Now" Empowers Survivors and Inspires South Florida Community

Susan Lumsden, a 54-year-old breast cancer survivor diagnosed in 2020, embodies resilience and optimism. Faced with life-changing news, she chose to embrace her journey with positivity and purpose, determined not to let cancer define her life. Her story is one of many empowered by Not My Daughter…Find a Cure Now, a South Florida nonprofit founded by local women to support their friend Denise and others affected by breast cancer.

This nonprofit began as a small initiative to provide emotional and practical support to those in need, and has since grown to raise nearly $2 million for research and resources. Through offering wigs, scarves, companionship, and answers to difficult questions, Not My Daughter ensures no woman faces breast cancer alone.

Not My Daughter also has a unique mission to engage youth in philanthropy and community service, instilling values of compassion, awareness, and social responsibility. As daughters who once participated in events as children now enter their careers, the organization’s impact on South Florida’s younger generations remains strong.

To date, Not My Daughter’s efforts have directly supported the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, making a lasting difference in the lives of patients. For more information on this remarkable organization, from upcoming events to sponsorship opportunities, visitnotmydaughter.org.

As Susan celebrates her four-year anniversary cancer-free, she credits her journey for making her a stronger, more grateful person, reminding us all of the power of support, love, and community.