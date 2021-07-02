Nourishing the Surfside community

It's been over a week since the deadly condo collapse at Surfside, and first responders have been working around the clock to find survivors through the rubble. South Floridians have stepped up to the plate to help and this time the community is now nourishing those displaced and those fighting in the frontlines.

Food Rescue US is a non-profit organization that delivers food from local donors and delivers it straight to local agencies. Currently, Food Rescue US is delivering all food to the displaced families from the Champlain Towers in Surfside. Sara Liss, a Surfside resident and volunteer of Food rescue went straight to work to help.

"I really wanted to do something meaningful and help out," she says. "I was able to reach out through my social media and say 'If anyone is willing to help, this is what we're doing' and the response has been wonderful."

Over 20 restaurants are involved in donating food with food rescue us and more are still being counted. Liss a cookbook author, used all her connections to rally as many restaurants to help.

Another eatery helping feed the community is Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. They have donated over 700 meals to first responders and were one of the first restaurants to donate. Bodega has also made monetary donations to the displaced families.

"What we're allowing people to do is to donate Bodega meals, and in turn, we will match those meals and bring them to the first responders on sight, and really anyone who's involved in helping out this tragedy," says Jared Galbut, managing principal of Menin Hospitality.

At the end of the day for both Jared and Sara it’s all about helping your neighbor