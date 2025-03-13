Nourishing Your Body with Science-Backed Nutrition: Expert Tips from Mia Syn

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood, The Vitamin Shoppe, Planet Oat, Begin Health, and Cognizin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As we celebrate National Nutrition Month, it’s the perfect time to explore ways to nourish our bodies with food and beverages that are both healthy and delicious. Nutrition expert Mia Syn returned to Inside South Florida to share kid-friendly supplements, nutritious meal options, and science-backed wellness solutions to help fill nutritional gaps and boost overall health.

For parents looking to support their children's nutrition, Mia recommends Begin Health Daily Growing Up Prebiotics, a gentle, clean, and kid-friendly supplement that helps bridge fiber gaps. According to dietary guidelines, 95% of adults and children do not get enough fiber daily, making this supplement a simple and effective solution. Each serving delivers three grams of fiber and contains human milk oligosaccharide, a leading prebiotic found in human breast milk that promotes long-term gut health. Plus, it’s tasteless and textureless, making it easy to mix into drinks or food without detection—a win for parents of picky eaters.

When it comes to nutritious meals, Mia encourages adding more fish to your diet. Fish is a great source of protein and nutrients that support brain, bone, and heart health. For a quick and flavorful option, she recommends Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood, which has been delivering bold-flavored, responsibly sourced seafood since 1937. Their chef-inspired marinades make it easy to prepare a five-star meal at home. Some standout choices include Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill, Wild Cod Butter & Herb, and Wild Flounder Garlic & Herb.

For those looking for a dietitian-approved beverage, Mia highlights Planet Oat Unsweetened Oat Milk, which is rich, creamy, and a great dairy alternative. It’s an excellent source of calcium, with zero grams of sugar and only 45 calories per serving. Available in varieties like Extra Creamy, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Original, it’s perfect for coffee, smoothies, cereal, or even straight from the glass.

Beyond nutrition, Mia also shares science-backed wellness solutions that enhance brain function, memory, and overall health. Beekeeper’s Naturals Cognizin® Brain Fuel combines royal jelly, a nutritional powerhouse exclusive to the queen bee, with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® Citicoline, an ingredient clinically researched to support memory, focus, and attention. This innovative supplement comes in a liposomal delivery system for enhanced absorption and is conveniently packaged in single-serve pouches for daily use.

For those looking to support multiple areas of health, Mia recommends Garden of Life’s Doctor-Formulated Multi+ Multivitamins. These probiotic-fermented whole food vitamins are designed to boost heart health, brain function, metabolism, and beauty with clinically studied ingredients. Featuring liposomal technology for improved nutrient absorption, they provide digestive and immune health benefits and are available at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Whether you’re focusing on filling nutritional gaps, upgrading your wellness routine, or simply making healthier food choices, Mia’s expert recommendations offer a science-backed approach to better health. For more information and additional nutrition tips, visitnutritionbymia.com.