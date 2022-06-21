"Now & Then" stars share why this project was a must-do

The new Apple TV Plus thriller, “Now and Then” is a story about a group of college kids celebrating the weekend together that ends up with one of them dead now 20 years later, they're reunited by a threat that puts their world at risk.

ISF Correspondent Miriam Tapia sat down with two of the stars of the show, Academy award nominee, Marina De Tavira and Soledad Villamil to see what attracted them to the show and more.

“I read the first episode and I immediately wanted to read the second one. It was like, I need to know what's going on, I need to know more about what happened,” says De Tavira. “I also loved the coming of age theme, like the fact that we see them when they're young, what they want, what they dream, and then what they became.”

The series is set here in Miami and marks a first for Apple TV plus, as it's the first bilingual show for the streaming service.

“Miami is a perfect setting for this series because all these characters were made in Miami. They went to the university here, and this mix of people and nationalities and cultural things are so Miami,” says Villamil. “We were talking backstage about the switch from English to Spanish, it's almost another language. Another way of thinking, another way of being and we tried to portray that and portray a city where we're all these cultures can be together.”

They are hopeful for a possible season two and discussed their expectations of a second season if it gets renewed. “Well, we are all hoping that there will be a season two because we enjoyed working a lot and we became very close friends with the cast,” says Villamil.

Episodes for “Now and Then” is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus and the season finale is on June 24th.

