Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Tour comes to Florida Dec. 19

Posted at 6:30 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:30:08-05

Comedian, Nurse Blake Lynch joined Inside South Florida to discuss his remarkable career transition from nursing to comedy. He talked about his advocacy efforts aimed at making a meaningful impact in the LGBTQ+ community and children's healthcare, and shared insights into his upcoming Shock Advised Comedy Tour, set to make a stop on December 19 at the Au-Rene Theater in Fort Lauderdale.

“When I started nursing school, you know, years ago, I always thought that we were underserved,” says Lynch. “Like, we don't get a lot of support from hospitals or nursing organizations. So, I'm like, ‘You know what? When I become a nurse, I want to do something really cool to give back.’ So, with a comedy show, I give nurses an epic night out.”

Catch the Shock Advised Comedy Tour December 19 at the Au-Rene Theater in Fort Lauderdale.

