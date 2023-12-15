Nurse Blake’s Shock Advised Tour comes to Florida Dec. 19

Comedian, Nurse Blake Lynch joined Inside South Florida to discuss his remarkable career transition from nursing to comedy. He talked about his advocacy efforts aimed at making a meaningful impact in the LGBTQ+ community and children's healthcare, and shared insights into his upcoming Shock Advised Comedy Tour, set to make a stop on December 19 at the Au-Rene Theater in Fort Lauderdale.

“When I started nursing school, you know, years ago, I always thought that we were underserved,” says Lynch. “Like, we don't get a lot of support from hospitals or nursing organizations. So, I'm like, ‘You know what? When I become a nurse, I want to do something really cool to give back.’ So, with a comedy show, I give nurses an epic night out.”

Catch the Shock Advised Comedy Tour December 19 at the Au-Rene Theater in Fort Lauderdale.