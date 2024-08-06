Nurturing Young Skin: A Conversation with Dr. Benjamin

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Flourish Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fondly known as "Dr. Mommy," Dr. Latanya Benjamin, a renowned pediatric dermatologist and owner of Young Skin in Coral Springs, joined Inside South Florida to share her journey, insights, and passion for pediatric dermatology.

Dr. Benjamin's unique moniker, "Dr. Mommy," was affectionately given by her daughter, encapsulating her dual priorities of being a dedicated doctor and a loving mother. She has successfully blended her passion for pediatrics and dermatology, initially training as a pediatrician before specializing in dermatology.

At her Coral Springs practice, Young Skin, Dr. Benjamin offers a range of high-end, science-backed products and services tailored to children's unique skincare needs. She emphasizes using natural, organic products that are less chemical-based, ensuring they complement and support young, delicate skin.

Dr. Benjamin has been part of significant breakthroughs in dermatology. She was a professor at Stanford University, participating in a worldwide study on treating vascular birthmarks. This research led to the discovery of propranolol (now known as hemangiole), revolutionizing the treatment of these birthmarks in children.

Dr. Benjamin's approach to reclaiming young skin focuses on natural, healthy, and vibrant solutions. For common issues like acne, she opts for gentle treatments such as mandelic acid, derived from almonds, avoiding harsh chemical peels. This approach ensures that children receive effective yet gentle care.

Dr. Benjamin addresses a wide range of issues affecting children's skin, hair, and nails, including eczema, psoriasis, acne, and mole checks. She also provides care for mothers seeking rejuvenation and self-care, offering natural and gentle treatments like Botox.

With teens and tweens increasingly focused on skin health, Dr. Benjamin emphasizes the importance of preventative treatments. She helps them navigate the overwhelming array of skincare products, steering them towards safe, chemical-free options suitable for their age.

For more information about Dr. Benjamin and her services, families can visit her website at youngskinmd.com.