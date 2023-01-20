Watch Now
Nutrisystem’s tips to maintain your weight loss resolution

Posted at 1:48 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 13:48:46-05

Sustaining the changes to maintain a healthy weight and fit physique can leave you feeling defeated. Nutritionist, Dr. Christopher Mohr, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you break the cycle of failure.

“What I want people to keep in mind is that change takes time. What's important is that we're trying to put one foot in front of the next,” says Mohr. “It’s not an overnight success. There are ways that we can work toward continuing to progress in the right direction.”

Sleep deprivation can impact your weight loss goals.

“One tip is focusing on the quality and quantity of the sleep that you get. Research shows that people who sleep less eat more and weigh more,” says Mohr. “You wouldn't think that those are connected, but when sleep is off the whole foundation of your health and well-being is off.”

For more information, visit Nutrisystem.com

